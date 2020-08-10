Corning Art Walk amid coronavirus

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning Market Street Art Walk has begun bringing creativity and joy when some need it the most.

Over 20 local artists are signed up to have their art on display in the windows of local businesses until at least Labor Day. When the street closed to cars, some store owners complained that pedestrians wouldn’t be drawn to their stores. Marchall Hyde who helped facilitate this project says that one of the goals of the art walk is to catch people’s eyes to their stores.

The other goal of this project is to support local artists. Amelia Harnas paints with portraits with red wine, and the art that she chose to display is based on characters in Shakespearian plays. Today she hung up her work at the Corning Bureau. Harnas thinks this is a great way to show off all that market street has to offer.

“It’s a great reminder <that> things change, there are new products, there are new businesses and things are still fresh and things are still vibrant, so you got to remember, no, even if you think you know Market Street you should still reconnect,” said Harnas.

The other artists will be installing their artwork throughout the week. Some of the pieces are for sale and will be noted if they are available for purchase.