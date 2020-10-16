Corning Center nursing home receives support after a surge of positive cases

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Staff from the Three Rivers Senior Care and Nursing Home held up signs outside of the Corning Center nursing home today to give support for the residents after a flare-up of COVID cases claims the lives of 25 residents.

“We are trying our best to show some love and support to the staff and residents at Corning Center knowing that they have been going through the battle of COVID-19 in their building along with deaths of the residents and as far as I know a staff member,” said Kristen Merritt-Edger organized the event.

Jeffrey Jacomowitz, the spokesperson for the Corning Center, confirmed with WETM today that one of the staff members has passed due to COVID. Coffee and food were also delivered to the Nursing home as another gesture of kindness.

“It’s kinda our worst nightmare,” said Merritt-Edger. “We’ve been very fortunate to keep it out of our building, out of our residents getting it, we’ve had a couple of positive staff, but luckily it hasn’t spread to the residents.”