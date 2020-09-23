Corning Center reports 10 cases of COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Center currently has 10 cases of COVID-19, seven of which are residents and three being staff, according to a company spokesperson.

All of those residents who have been infected were moved to the second floor, and the Corning Center says they’ve taken steps to minimize spreading the virus inside the building.

Centers Health Care released the following statement to 18 News on Wednesday:

“Corning Center on East First Street in Corning, New York, has had a strong flow of PPE since early March as per the guidelines by the New York State Department of Health and the CDC. Additionally, company educators have taught the staff about safe practices and how to use, re-use and maintain/disinfect their PPE while some PPE can be used, other PPE are daily discarded. Facility-wide testing continues weekly and twice a week (every three to four days), in order to avoid exposure given that there is active COVID in the building. All staff are screened at the door prior to each shift with temperature checks, visual check and a questionnaire and if it is discovered that a staff member may be sick, they are turned away and told to go home for 14 days before returning to work. Residents have been equipped since the start of visitor restrictions with various means of communications including Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, email and phone and we have tablets that they’ve been using daily. Currently Corning Center has ten cases of Covid, seven positive residents and three positive staff. The facility has isolated all patients on 2nd floor and residents are being checked on every shift with full set of vitals, lung sounds, heart and blood pressure. There are ongoing daily meetings with the medical director to get prophylactic treatment started even before symptoms and the facility has brought in a specialized infection control nurse practitioner on a full-time basis to monitor and treat our residents. Dedicated staff have been assigned to ONLY work on that unit to avoid exposure elsewhere and sanitizing has been happening around the clock. To avoid the spread of Covid-19 any further, the facility has turned off all fans on those units that keep our staff cool. Corning Center is doing increased fluids on meal trays and the facility has placed extra hand sanitizer on the units, even in lieu of the abundant amount already present. Staff are being monitored on-shift for any symptoms and all unnecessary appointments have been canceled. Corning Center continues to be proactive and transparent with the county Department of Health with regards to our best practices and have asked them to provide us with ideas and thoughts that they may have. Additionally, these are daily calls Corning Center has with the DOH, as well as corporate and upper management, agencies and area hospitals. All in all, Corning Center has taken every precaution necessary and is doing everything possible for the health and safety of our residents and staff, as this is first and foremost our number one priority.” Spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz

The Corning Center is the fourth known nursing facility in Steuben County to have a cluster of COVID-19 cases. Hornell Gardens, Elderwood at Hornell, and the Taylor Health Center in Bath have each had cases since March, and each facility has reported several COVID-19 related deaths.

At least 32 Steuben County nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, a majority residents in Hornell. At least 12 were residents of Hornell Gardens, five at Elderwood, and eight at Taylor Health.

Steuben County has reported 373 cases, 31 which are active and 298 have recovered. Forty-four deaths have been reported in the county, though there’s only been two since June.