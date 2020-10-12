Corning Center uses zones in attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The New York State Department of Health, the CDC, and Steuben County’s Department of Health is working closely with officials at the Corning Center, as the rehabilitation and nursing facility deals with a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases, officials said Monday.

Over the last several weeks, there have been several reports of positive cases of the coronavirus coming from residents and employees of the Corning Center. The facility reporting several of its residents who tested positive for COVID-19 has since died.

To prevent the spread, the nursing home is now using a system to separate residents into three different areas. The red zone is for positive cases, the yellow zone is for residents that have been exposed, and the blue zone is for residents that have recovered, according to officials with the nursing facility.

“ Covid patients are on the facility’s 3rd floor in one section behind the barrier while Corning Center’s 2nd floor is completely recovered, patients. Corning Center created three zones: Red zone is for positive, the yellow zone is for exposed residents and the blue are recovered. This has been a proven plan that works per the DOH and CDC,” Jeff Jacomowitz Corning Center Spokesperson

This is the same system used in other places across the state, according to Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler.

“I do know that this has happened in other cases when we have had positive, in other nursing homes when we have had positive cases in there in our county and I do know they are also doing that across the state as well,” said Wheeler.

Last week New York State issued ew rules and restrictions directly target areas with the highest transmission of COVID-19 cases & surrounding communities. To learn more CLICK HERE.