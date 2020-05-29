Corning Church is taking their time reopening

Breaking News
Steuben County reports 42nd COVID death, only the fourth this month
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – While many people are gearing up to open, one local church is prepared to wait to open their doors until they feel it is safe for their congregation.

Pastor Lorri Thornton of Friendship Baptist church reminds her congregation that the people make the church, not the building. She has a team strategizing best practices for when they decide to hold services in person

“There are so many different facets to this that they haven’t really formalized anything yet, they are just weighing out the options to see what’s going to work best and my guidance to them is that we are not on a time table,” Pastor Thornton said. “We can be the last church in corning or in this area to go back as long as we do it safely.”

Pastor Thornton said she told her congregation last Wednesday that they are waiting to reopen until they feel safe and she says that not only did her congregation understand, they thanked her.

Churches are permitted to open currently, but must limit gathering of ten people of fewer.

