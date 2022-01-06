Corning City Council fills two vacant seats with Betty Coccho, Jeff Clark

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning City Council has filled two vacant seats in the city’s 3rd and 6th Wards.

Betty Coccho, the wife of longtime City Councilman and former Corning Mayor Frank Coccho, was unanimously elected by the council to fill her late husband’s seat in the 6th Ward.

Frank Coccho, who passed away in November 2021, represented the city’s 6th ward for 35 years, from 1986 to the time of his death, and as city mayor from 2006-2007.

Jeff Clark was also unanimously elected to represent the 3rd Ward after Deputy Mayor Chris Karam resigned for medical reasons last year.

Corning Mayor Bill Boland told The Leader that Clark and Coccho will hold the position for 2022, and a race will be held in November for the unexpired years. The 3rd Ward chair will be up for election in November for one remaining year on the council and the 6th Ward will run for the remaining three years.