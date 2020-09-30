Corning City Council votes to reopen Market Street to vehicle traffic

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning City Council took a vote tonight to reverse an earlier decision to close Market Street to cars for the next two Friday and Saturdays. 

The street was going to be closed to cars and open for pedestrians to give more space to social distance while shopping and dining on the street.  But with the rise in COVID-19 cases, city council members fear that closing the street will draw crowds and spread the virus even more. 

All but Councilwoman Alison Hunt voted in favor of the reversal. She argued that keeping the street closed to cars would be the safer option.

