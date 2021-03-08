Corning Community College named a mass COVID-19 vaccination site

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College is the latest location that’s been designated as a mass COVID-19 vaccination location.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that the college would become 1 of 10 new sites in the state.

Steuben County officials have been working with the Governor’s team for months trying to get a mass vaccination site closer to home.

“The fact that we’re going to get one right here in Steuben County is a huge win,” said county manager Jack Wheeler.

Currently the closest mass vaccination sites are in Rochester and Binghamton. The new site could administer between 1,000-2,000 vaccines a day, according to Corning Community College President Dr. William Mullaney.

“We’re very excited because really what this means is that there’ll be more vaccinations for the region, which I think serves everyone better,” said Dr. Mullaney.

Dr. Mullaney says the size of the indoor facility combined with the parking capacity made the college an appealing site for the state. He adds that nursing students will be able to assist in the vaccination process.

There is currently no start date for the clinic, but officials expect it to come online in the coming weeks.