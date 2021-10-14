Corning Enterprises to match funds for purchases made through Shop Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Enterprises announced Thursday that it will match all Gaffer District business purchases on the new Shop Corning online marketplace up to $5,000 per business, beginning with Small Business Saturday sales, November 27, 2021.

On October 6, the Gaffer District and the Corning Area Chamber of Commerce announced the online shopping marketplace for small businesses in the Corning Area. The new platform, Shop Corning, enables area businesses to sell products online through one website.

The new grant is in addition to a grant already being offered by the Gaffer District to cover the cost of membership to join the Shop Corning marketplace. The funding from Corning Enterprises will provide an additional stimulus in a dollar-for-dollar match of purchases up to $5,000 per business (while funds last). All Gaffer District businesses that participate in the program are eligible for this funding.

Businesses must be signed up for the program and have their gift cards, products, and services online by November 27, 2021, to be eligible for the funding. Matched funding will be for the item purchase prices only. Tax or shipping costs will not be eligible for matching funds.

Chris Sharkey, president of Corning Enterprises, said she is happy that her organization can invest in the sustainability of Corning’s downtown businesses.

“The challenges for small businesses didn’t end when they opened their doors again,” said Sharkey, “We realize most are still facing supply chain and workforce shortages as well as rising prices and COVID protocols. We hope this matching program helps them to boost their holiday season and to weather the slower months of January through March.”

Coleen Fabrizi, executive director for Corning’s Gaffer District, added, “I continue to be astonished and immensely grateful for the generosity and commitment shown by Corning Enterprises to the future of our downtown. The matching sales grant is an extraordinary way for consumers to support our small, independently-owned businesses as they shop local and truly make a significant difference one purchase at a time!”

Further information on the Shop Corning marketplace can be found at gafferdistrict.com.