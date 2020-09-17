Corning fire department showcases new fire truck

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Local officials gather at Denison Park in Corning, NY, to admire the new bright red front-line engine.

“This fire engine provides the latest safety features for the firefighters,” Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies said.

The Corning Fire Department received the new truck in May, but due to COVID-19, the unveiling was put on pause until today.

At the event, Firefighter Chad Willis, Firefighter Ryan Burrell, Lieutenant Jeffrey Brenning, and Fleet Manager Bryan Kimber received a Commendation from the City of Corning for their hard work and dedication in the effort to obtaining the truck.

“Our employees did an excellent job developing the specifications for the truck and finalizing the project within budget,” said Corning City Manager Mark L. Ryckman.

The City also thanked State Senator Tom O’Mara (R, Big Flats) and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R – Corning) for securing a grant through the State and Municipal Capital Facilities Program (SAM) for $450,00.

“We are always grateful for opportunities to help regional fire departments upgrade vehicles and equipment to better serve their communities, help ease the burden on local property taxpayers, and enhance the personal safety of our firefighters and first responders. Thank you to Corning’s firefighters, and their fellow first responders throughout the region, for their outstanding commitment, day in and day out, to save lives, protect property and strengthen the quality of area communities in so many ways,” O’Mara and Palmesano said in a joint statement.

The City’s Apparatus Reserve paid the remaining $200,000 for the truck according to the City of Corning.

Corning Mayor Bill Boland also spoke at the park about the newest addition to the Fire station.

“This is a major piece of equipment for our fire department. We appreciate the efforts of Senator O’Mara and Assemblyman Palmesano in securing the grant that made this acquisition possible. Getting that grant means a significant savings to the local taxpayer,” Mayor Boland said in a written statement.