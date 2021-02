CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire destroyed detached garage in Corning late Monday morning.

Joint Corning Fire District Assistant Chief Adam Nehring tells 18 News that they received a call around 10:43 for 36 1/2 Tuxill Ave for the fire. Firefighters worked for about an hour to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.