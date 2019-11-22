Corning gearing up for Santa

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It looks like Santa is coming to town as the holidays are fast approaching.

In the middle of Centerway Square Santa Clause’s little glasshouse is being put together in the anticipation for his arrival next week on Friday.

He will be visiting good little girls and boys from 3-7 pm starting on Friday, 29 and then every weekend after that during the holiday season in the Crystal City.

