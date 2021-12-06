Corning holding public hearing, vote on marijuana laws

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on Monday, Dec. 6 to decide whether to opt-in or out of allowing marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption.

The Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act enacted in March provides municipalities the ability to opt-out of on-site consumption or dispensaries, but communities have only until December 31 to opt-out. Any municipalities that do not act on an opt-out law will be automatically entered into the marijuana retail market on January 1, 2022.

Corning City Councilmember Mark ReSue tells 18 News he is not sure which way the vote will go on Monday night and he is holding off on making a decision until he hears from the public.

Municipalities that choose to opt-out by Dec. 31, can always opt back in. Community members in Veteran voted to opt-out of all marijuana consumption during the November election.

The Corning public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom or teleconference at 929-205-6099. The meeting ID for the meeting is 869 7869 5674 and the passcode is 313721.

18 News will bring updates tonight on the results of the vote.