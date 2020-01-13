Corning holding special meeting over South Corning water contract

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Corning will be holding a Special Board meeting with the Village of S. Corning Board of Trustee’s regarding the Villages proposed 2020 water contract for the Town of Corning’s Pinewood Acres Water District.

The special meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 pm at the Town of Corning Hall/

The public is encouraged to attend the public meeting.

Below is the 2020 contract from the Town of Corning Supervisor.

VSC 2020 Water Contract by George Stockburger on Scribd

Below is the 2019 contract from the Town of Corning Supervisor.

2019 VSC Water Contract by George Stockburger on Scribd