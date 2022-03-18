CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – In its annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Sustainability reports, Corning Inc. announced that it has completely closed the gender wage gap, has taken steps to make the company more environmentally sustainable, and highlighted its efforts to curb the COVID pandemic.

In the DEI report, released on March 18, Corning claimed the company “achieved 100% gender pay equity in its global salaried workforce”. The report added that this is a “significant corporate milestone” that comes after reaching gender pay equity in the seven largest companies where Corning operates.

“We agree with the increasingly pervasive notion that to prosper over time, every company must not only deliver financial performance but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society,” said CEO and Chairman Wendell P. Weeks.

The sustainability report, also released Friday, claimed that Corning has taken steps to closer align with Paris Agreement climate actions, including adding “environmental criteria” to the code of conduct for Corning’s suppliers. The company also said it has started three new community solar projects.

The company also highlighted its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming it delivered more than 100,000 doses of COVID vaccines to employees and community members around the world. Corning also said it helped enable the delivery of over 5 billion vaccine doses through its glass vials and tubing.

Corning’s contribution to vaccine delivery hasn’t gone unnoticed. Last fall, New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Corning Inc.’s Innovation Support Center in Big Flats. “Corning plays a vital role in keeping lifesaving vaccines in constant supply, and the company’s work is helping revitalize the Southern Tier’s economy,” Hochul said. “Through its innovative technology and production of pharmaceutical vials, Corning is helping ensure the safe and efficient distribution of vaccines all across the country.”

Corning’s full DEI report can be read below:

Corning’s full Sustainability report can be read below: