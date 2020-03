CORNING, NY. (WETM) – Corning Inc. has lit up windows in their corporate headquarters office with the word ‘UNITY’.

During Christmas time the company would light up the same office with the word ‘NOEL’.

Corning Inc. has been generous enough to donate supplies to New York State to combat the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the Empire State.

