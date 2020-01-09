Corning Joint Fire District holds first meeting of the year

CORNING, NY (WETM)- The Corning Joint Fire District (CJFD) was created last fall held its first meeting of the New Year.

The North, South and East Corning fire departments now work under the umbrella organization CJFD in an effort to cut costs for the public.

Dave Shafer, chairman of the board of commissioners, was pleased with how smoothly the meeting went and said that most of the “heavy lifting” occurred in the months leading up to the new year so that when the departments officially merged that everything was in working order. Adjustments are already in motion to save money.

“We are actually selling one vehicle right away because we don’t see that as a functional part of our strategic plan for our future,” said Shafer.