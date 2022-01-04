Corning listed among most LGBTQ-Friendly small cities in the U.S.

The Pride Flag flies majestically over the San Francisco Gay Pride parade on June 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Meera Fox/Getty Images)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being recognized for its role in supporting members of the LGBTQ community.

Corning was recently named one of the top 22 most LGBTQ-friendly small cities in the United States by Vacationer Magazine. The publication recommended Corning as a place that is “worth your time, attention, and tourism dollars” if you’re an LGBTQ person who doesn’t want to travel to a large city such as New York City or Miami.

Areas of interest considered in the list included nightlife, entertainment, adventure, art, culture, and safety.

Corning is recognized as one of the best cities for corporate inclusion by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). Due to this distinction and its proximity to the southern Finger Lakes region in New York, it has become a popular destination for the gay community. Every year, Corning hosts a Pride Car Parade and Pride Festival in June. The regions’ wineries and the picturesque landscapes keep the tourists coming back for more.

Other communities on the list include New Hope, Pennsylvania; Rehoboth Beach, Deleware; and Asbury Park, New Jersey.