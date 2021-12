BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been arrested in connection to a robbery earlier this week.

Andrew Vanzile, 36, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department for a robbery that happened on December 29.

Police said the robbery happened at an address on 2 West Washington Street around 9 p.m.

Vanzile was charged with second-degree Robbery (a class-C felony) and arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court. He was released without bail.