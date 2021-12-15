Corning man arrested for child endangerment, obstruction of breathing

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been arrested for allegedly endangering a child, choking someone, and assaulting someone.

Desmond Daniels, 23, was arrested by New York State Police in the Village of South Corning on December 14. The arrest came less than an hour after a domestic dispute was first reported.

Daniels was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing-Applying Pressure, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, third-degree Assault, and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief.

Daniels is currently being held, according to NY State Police out of Painted Post.

