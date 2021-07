CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Robbins, 73, was arrested following an investigation of an incident in the Town of Corning.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says Robbins “intentionally and repeatedly harassed another person, placing them in fear of physical injury, due to their race.”

He was charged with Harassment as a hate Crime and will return to the Corning Town Court at a later date.