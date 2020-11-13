Corning man arrested on drug, vehicle violation charges

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steven Preset, 68, was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Lindley on drug and traffic violation charges.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Preset allegedly “operated a vehicle while the vehicle registration was suspended, while his license or operating privilege was suspended or revoked and while he was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Preset was wanted by Corning City Court for failing to answer a charge of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation.

Preset was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle in the Third Degree and Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended Registration.

Preset was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court for the Warrant and the additional charges and released to appear in the Town of Lindley and City of Court at a later date.