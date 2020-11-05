Corning man charged with burglary, endangering the welfare of a child

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Speciale Jr, 43, was arrested after he allegedly entered a home in Caton and menaced the occupant, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Speciale unlawfully entered a residence on Thurber Road, threatened the occupants and acted in a manner likely to be injurious to a person under the age of 18.Steuben County Sheriff’s Office
Speciale was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Speciale was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held in the Steuben County Jail pending a county court bail hearing.
- NY Democrats’ bid for a supermajority remains uncertain
- We could know soon: ‘Overwhelming majority’ of Pennsylvania ballots expected to be counted Thursday
- When will we know if Democrats or Republicans control the United States Senate?
- Gov. Cuomo calls COVID-19 numbers in New York State a “caution flag”
- Judges dismiss Trump campaign lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan