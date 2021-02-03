Corning Meals on Wheels stops deliveries due to snow, asks community to check on seniors

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning Meals on Wheels delivers food to roughly 150 people a day. But due to the snow, those deliveries have been halted.

The seniors have been equipped with two “Blizzard Bags” packed with seven commercially made shelf-stable meals each back in November, according to Corning Meals on Wheels Executive Director David Smith.

“So they have 14 shelf-stable meals for cases just like this,” said Smith. “So we have had now since December, five days where we have not been able to deliver, so we are keeping an eye on that and working to ensure that they have those things.”

But Smith is more worried about the health and wellbeing of the recipients of these meals. He says that the volunteers that deliver the meals check up on the seniors, and sometimes, they are the only people who see these older adults.

“When our volunteers deliver a meal to a home, they can grow to expect a certain reception that person delivering meals to and if they see something that is out of the ordinary that might be a red flag that something is happening,” Smith said.

Smith shares that there was a time, pre-COVID, that his volunteers found one woman in need of serious help.

“The ladies who were delivering arrived at the home and she was on the floor,” Smith said. “The person had a Life Alert button, but she did not activate it because she knew our ladies were coming, and that was such a touching thing, that that relationship with our volunteers that she knew that they would be there to help her, that was wonderful.”

Smith is worried that without the volunteers making their days drop-offs, these vulnerable people could need help. He askes the community that if you have a friend, neighbor, or family member that receives food from Corning Meals on Wheels, to check-in on them to ensure that they are safe and healthy.