Corning Museum of Glass and Rockwell Museum to close until April 12th

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – In a press release Sunday afternoon, the Corning Museum of Glass and Rockwell Museum announced they will be closing until April 12th amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say that this is a precautionary measure for the public’s health and safety.

Pre-purchased Make Your Own Glass experiences and admission passes for March 16th through April 12th will be automatically refunded.

If only admission tickets were purchased, they will not be refunded as they can be used at a later date.

All public events at both institutions are canceled through April 12th.

“In times of stress and uncertainty, museums offer a respite from what’s going on in the outside world,” said Karol Wight, President and Executive Director of The Corning Museum of Glass.

“As a vital community resource, The Rockwell Museum is always working to better the health of those we serve through programs, exhibitions, and activities that activate the mind, body, and soul,” said Brian Whisenhunt, Executive Director of The Rockwell Museum.