Corning-Painted Post Area School District holding remote learning after using all of its snow days

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning-Painted Post Area School District started this year with five snow days, but those days were quickly used up, forcing them to utilize a new teaching tool, remote learning.

In December, they used two snow days, and yesterday they used a third. That would have left the district with two more days allocated for weather events, but they were absorbed due to abbreviated Wednesdays.

“New York State education department has two requirements for attendance, one is that you have 180 days in-person, and the other is that you have 900 minutes at the elementary level, and 990 minutes at the middle school and high school level,” said CPP Superintendent Michelle Caulfield. “So because of our abbreviated schedules on Wednesdays, to meet those minutes, we had to take two of our snow days away.”