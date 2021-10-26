Corning-Painted Post ASD monitoring viral Snapchat shooting threat

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning-Painted Post Area School District says they have been “made aware” of a school shooting threat made outside of the area over Snapchat that has been going viral targeting multiple districts across the country.

The message or a similar message has been circulating across the country:

“I need a new account to make this, me and my friends have gotten bullied for too long and we can’t take it no more. Oct. 26th, Tuesday at [times vary], we will be shooting up [schools vary]. We plan on shooting 10 administrators and 50-70 kids….”

Corning-Painted Post Area School District Superintendent Michelle Caulfield sent a letter to parents saying the district will “take every threat seriously whether social media or not” and they are partnering with local law enforcement.

The letter says the Corning Police, Painted Post Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police have assisted with support and guidance.

“We understand that these posts are upsetting and therefore, wanted to make you aware of them,” said Caulfield.

Parents or students with concerns have been encouraged to reach out to their school principal or the Superintendent at ask@cppmail.com.