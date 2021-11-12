Corning-Painted Post High School Drama Club presents “Wait Until Dark”

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning-Painted Post High School Drama Club is holding three more showings of the play “Wait Until Dark.”

The psychological thriller centers on a blind woman named Suzy who is being scammed by criminals, but turns the tables using her challenges as her strength.

Presentations of the show continue on Nov. 12, 13, & 14 at the Corning-Painted Post High School Theatre. Friday and Saturday’s showings will be at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m.

For showtimes and to purchase tickets please visit the Corning-Painted Post High School Theatre box office website. Some content may not be suitable for very young audiences.

For more information, email boxoffice@cppmail.com