Corning-Painted Post School District adds ballot drop-off boxes due to envelope shortage

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning-Painted Post School District has added three ballot drop boxes for the June 9 election and school board vote due to a shortage in envelopes.

Ballots have been mailed out and should arrive on June 5, and must be received by the District Clerk on June 9 by 5 p.m.

Ballot boxes are marked and there will be signs directing to their locations.

  • High Street entrance of the Administration Building, 165 Charles Street, Painted Post
  • C-PP High School, 201 Cantigney Street, Corning (stadium side loop)
  • Erwin Valley Elementary School, 16 Beartown Road, Painted Post

The district says that they and other school districts have “formally requested an extension of the June 9 deadline from the Governor but to date have not heard either way whether an extension
will be granted.”

If you have any questions, please contact Karen Dutcher, District Clerk at kdutcher@cppmail.com or 936-3704.

