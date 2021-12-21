Corning Planning Commission meeting on St. Vincent Square project

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday regarding the St. Vincent Square project.

Jennifer J. Miller, the city’s Planning & Economic Development Director, says the commission will finalize a report for the city council regarding the project.

The St. Vincent Square project will turn the former St. Vincent Church and surrounding property into 43 residential units and a daycare through the developer Housing Visions.

Miller says the Corning City Council will likely act on the project in February and an application would need to be sent to New York State. Construction could start in late 2022 for the housing project.

According to The Leader, small addition would be added to the two-story school building and another building would be built in the current parking lot area.