Corning plays vital role in creation of James Webb Space Telescope

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will soon be in position to get us a glimpse of space never before seen, before that happens this summer, we can take a look at how Corning played a role in its construction.

Corning’s technology is enabling the world’s largest, and most complex space telescope ever built, how? With mirrors!

The telescope houses three different telescopes with mirrors all made by Corning. Those telescopes comprise an imaging system that will capture the breathtaking images expected to arrive this summer.

Corning has a long history of partnering with NASA, previously manufacturing mirrors for the Hubble, Gemini, and Subaru telescopes.

