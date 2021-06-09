Corning Pride Parade this weekend: Participant and route information

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Pride will be holding a pride car parade on June 12 through downtown Corning.

Participating vehicles can begin lining up at 1:30 p.m. in the public parking lots on West William Street in Corning next to Planned Parenthood and the Knoxville Senior Living Apartments. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and return to the public parking lot.

Participants must pre-register to drive in the parade and are encouraged to decorate their car with pride gear as long as it is secured and prepared for inclement weather. Community members are also welcome to watch the parade along the route, which includes Market Street.

Here’s the parade route for this weekend’s pride parade:

Turn out of parking lot on to West William Street toward Bridge Street Turn left on to Bridge Street At the Pulteney intersection stoplight, turn right onto E. Pulteney Street At the Centerway intersection stoplight continue straight through the intersection Turn right on to Wilson Street Turn right on to Corning Boulevard past the Corning-Painted Post High School At the stoplight turn left on to Centerway Bridge At the Tioga intersection/railroad tracks turn left on to Tioga Turn right on to Conhocton Street At the light, turn right on to Denison Parkway Turn right on to Wall Street (not a light) after the Radisson Hotel Turn left on to Market Street At the end of Market Street turn right on to Bridge Street Go past Wegmans and over the bridge Turn left on to West William Street where the parade began

Participants are welcome to park at Wegmans and walk down Market Street. The full parade is approximately 4.8 miles long.

Corning Pride is also holding a free outdoor movie night on June 12 at the Corning Community College. At 8 p.m. they will be airing “The Half of It” and at 10:30 p.m. will feature “But I’m a Cheerleader.” Registration for the Corning Pride Movie Night is required and capacity is set to 80 people.

For more information on Corning Pride and their events, visit the Corning Pride website.