Corning road closures starting this week for construction, HARVEST

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple local roads will be closed across the City of Corning starting this week and continuing through next week for road work and the HARVEST festival.

Starting on Sept. 16, State Street from Third Street to Fifth Street will be closed to thru traffic on Thursday, Friday, and Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for road construction.

Several blocks of Market Street will be closed from September 17 at 3:00 pm to September 19 at 3:00 pm for HARVEST:

Market St. (Wall to Cedar)

Market St. (Cedar to Walnut)

Market St. (Walnut to Chestnut)

Pine St. (Market to Burmese)

Closures for HARVEST from September 18 at 11:00 am to September 18 at 9:00 pm include:

Wall St (Aurene to Burmese)

Walnut St (Aurene to Burmese)

Cedar St (Tioga to Burmese)

On Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Wednesday the 22, Canisteo Street from Lower Delevan to Watauga Avenue will be closed.

The following streets will be closed and no parking will be allowed Tuesday, September 21 through Friday, September 24, 2021:

East Third Street from Steuben Street to Wall Street

West Third Street from Pine Street to Walnut Street

Pine Street from Fourth Street to Sixth Street

Cintra Lane from Pine Street to Walnut Street

All work is weather permitting and subject to change at any time.