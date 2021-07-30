Corning Salvation Army to host 1st annual back-to-school assistance giveaway

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Salvation Army will be offering something different this year to its annual back-to-school program.

Free hair cuts and clothing will be provided to school-aged youth, K-12, in Steuben County. The program will be served as a supplementary need and will go on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applications to the event must be done, and the process begins Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army says they feel that giving away haircuts and clothing to be more beneficial to families in need than what they’ve done in the past.

The pickup date for the clothing and hair vouchers will be available Aug. 31 and times will be announced at a later date.

The Salvation Army is currently looking for both barbers and hairdressers to offer free haircuts, as well as monetary donations for the purchase of clothing, shoes, and undergarments.

Please contact Tessa Shove’ at (607) 962-4681 x100 for more information.

To make a donation: Please send to Attn: Tessa Shove’ – back to school @ The Salvation 32 Denison Parkway, East Corning, NY 14830