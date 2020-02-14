Corning Students depart for Italy

Students from the Corning-Painted Post High School left for Italy as part of the Sister Cities Program. This is the fourteenth year that students from Corning-Painted Post have participated in the program. The program brings students from Italy to the area in the fall, and in February Corning students visit their new friends in Italy.

The program gives the students the opportunity to learn about the new culture while also having the ability to have fun while making friends.

Mayor Bill Boland was not able to attend the send-off in person, however, he wished the students the best through a letter, and encouraged them to represent Corning with pride and to have fun.