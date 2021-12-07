Corning wants residents to stop flushing ‘flushable’ wipes

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Facing a clogging problem, the City of Corning is reminding residents not to flush wipes labeled as “flushable”.

The City said “only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet.” Many wipes are marketed as “flushable”, but they should be flushed because they don’t break down and can clog the resident’s pipes or the City’s system.

Clogs can then cause backups, are costly to fix, and can cause problems at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Please dispose of all dispose of all flushable wipes, sanitary wipes, and paper towels in the trash. Only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet,” said Larry Wagner, Superintendent of Public Works.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now