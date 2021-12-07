Corning wants residents to stop flushing ‘flushable’ wipes

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Facing a clogging problem, the City of Corning is reminding residents not to flush wipes labeled as “flushable”.

The City said “only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet.” Many wipes are marketed as “flushable”, but they should be flushed because they don’t break down and can clog the resident’s pipes or the City’s system.

Clogs can then cause backups, are costly to fix, and can cause problems at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Please dispose of all dispose of all flushable wipes, sanitary wipes, and paper towels in the trash. Only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet,” said Larry Wagner, Superintendent of Public Works.