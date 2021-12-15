Corning Ware retail store announces closing date

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Ware retail store in downtown Corning will officially close its doors on Jan. 31, 2022, according to a representative from Instant Brands.

18 News first reported earlier this week that the retail store offering products including Corelle, Pyrex, and Instant Pots would be closing.

The company says they are shifting their focus from in-store shopping to e-commerce but will continue to make their products available at the Corning Museum of Glass and other retail stores across the country.

We remain committed to our Corning, NY manufacturing facility, reflected in the ongoing and significant investments we continue to make at our location. We are so proud of our Corning-based team and their commitment to meet the high consumer demand for Corelle products.

The store’s closing also comes as the Corning Radisson hotel announced they would temporarily close in January and February 2022 due to low demand and the recent mask mandate.

