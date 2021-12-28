Corning woman arrested for stealing car, released

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Painted Post over the weekend.

Megan Marsh, 35, of Corning was arrested after New York State Police responded to a report of a car that was stolen from in front of a business on December 26.

Police said the owner of the car was inside the business and noticed the car was missing when he came out.

NYSP recovered the car the next day and charged Marsh with third-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property totaling more than $3,000. She was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Painted Post Village Court and was later released.