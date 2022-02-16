Corning woman threatens neighbor with machete: police

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening her neighbor with a machete earlier this week, according to police.

Linda Ferrell, 43, was arrested by Corning Police after officers responded to Stewart Park Apartments on February 15 around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a neighbor who had threatened another with a machete earlier in the month. Police interviewed the person who made the complaint and determined Ferrell was allegedly the person who approached them with a machete.

Police alleged that Ferrell waved the machete around and also made verbal threats toward the person.

Ferrell was later located at her apartment and arrested without incident. Police also found the machete and video evidence of the incident.

Ferrell was charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and second-degree Menacing. She was taken to the Steuben County Jail to await CAP arraignment.