2 Alarm Garage Fire in North Corning

NORTH CORNING, NY (WETM) – A two-alarm fire broke out in North Corning today, burning down a garage. Hornby, Corning Joint Fire District station 43, Beaver Dams Fire, Corning City Fire, and AMR Ambulance responded at the scene.

“Our first priority was preventing it from extending into the woods,” said Corning Joint Fire District Deputy Chief Adam Nehring. “And that the house was uninvolved.”

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Steuben County Fire Investigation team.

To help flatten the curve of the coronavirus people have been asked to practice social distancing, but that can be difficult while performing some tasks according to Nehring.

“It just depends on what we are doing,” Nehring said.