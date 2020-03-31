Hornell the “epicenter” of COVID-19 in Steuben County as more residents test positive

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department tells 18 News that six additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 36 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of: City of Hornell (2), Town of Urbana (2), Town of Hornellsville, and the Village of Bath.

Two of the individuals are currently hospitalized, bringing the total number of Steuben County case hospitalizations to 11.

Some of the new patients reported visiting both Hornell Gardens and the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center. The facilities are aware and are taking precautions to limit spread and exposure risks.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler described the Hornell area as the “epicenter” of the virus in Steuben County with nearly 40 percent of the reported cases are in the City of Hornell, North Hornell and Hornellsville.

Additional cases have been reported in the Town of Corning, City of Corning, Urbana, Bath, Cameron, Canisteo, Jasper, Howard, Arkport, Wayland, North Hornell, Prattsburgh, Erwin, and Painted Post.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Canisteo; however the individual has been residing in Florida. The individual was tested in Florida and will remain in Florida, so no known public exposure risks occurred in Steuben County.

Wheeler also confirmed that five patients have recovered in the county.