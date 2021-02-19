Amazon distribution center proposed to Bath Planning Board

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Bath Planning Board has discussed plans for a potential Amazon distribution center, according to minutes from the board’s February meeting.

A site plan with maps of location improvements were submitted by an Andrew Hart during the February meeting with plans to lease approximately 77,000 square feet from Mercury Aircraft.

The Mercury Aircraft location is located at 6823 Industrial Park Rd.

According to the minutes, Hart and other representatives working on the project reviewed the plans and maps, including storm water mitigation, site lighting, landscaping, and traffic study. The only upgrade that may be needed for the area would be for gas.

Hart is the Northeast Commercial Practice Leader for Bergmann, an architect, engineering, and planning firm that operates an office in Horseheads.

Town of Bath Supervisor Ron Smith told The Corning Leader that the facility has the potential to hire 200-250 people if the site does become a reality.

“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations. We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on speculation or our future roadmap.” Amazon Spokesperson

18 News has reached out to Hart and Smith for comment on the project. James Johnson, Executive Director of the Steuben County IDA, was unable to comment on the project at this time.

Village of Bath Mayor Michael Sweet said the prospect of an Amazon facility coming to the area is “outstanding for the local community.”

“The more people working in the area and the more traffic- the better that economic environment. I believe in trickle down and snowball effect. All good and more to come.”

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.