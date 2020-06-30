Artemus the Bison celebrates Rockwell Museum reopening by wearing a mask

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rockwell Museum in Corning will be reopening on July 1 and Artemus the Bison is reminding people to wear their masks when they enter the museum.

Artemus, stands for ‘Art is a must’ – and now masks are a must if you plan to visit the Museum! It’s about 4ft x 3ft and made from a shower curtain so it’s plenty large for our bison friend, and weather resistant for maximum safety! The museum is opening tomorrow, July 1, so this is just a friendly way to invite people back and remind them of the safety precautions we’ll be taking for visitors.

The museum has laid out several health and safety guidelines for guests to follow during their visit, including temperature checks and masks.

Masks are required for Museum entry and must be worn throughout your visit. If you do not have a mask, or your mask becomes damaged during your visit, a basic surgical mask will be provided.

Temperature screening is required for Museum entry. Our temperature screening is no-touch, but staff will be nearby to guide you. If you register a temperature of 100.4 or higher, you will be asked to wait a minute before completing the temperature screening again. If you are still registering a temperature of 100.4 or higher, you and your entire party will not be permitted to continue through the Museum.

We ask that you leave any extra belongings in your vehicle if possible. For those on foot, limited storage is available.

Please maintain at least 6 feet (2 meters) distance between other Museum visitors whenever possible.

High-touch areas will be cleaned throughout the day, and visitors will find several hand-sanitizing stations placed conveniently around the Museum.

The shuttle bus route between Corning Museum of Glass and The Rockwell Museum has been adjusted to accommodate street closures downtown – you can pick up the shuttle every 15 minutes just 2 blocks from the Museum on Tioga Avenue, across from Centennial Park.

The museum will reopen with “Kara Walker: Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated),” on loan from the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

For over two decades, African American artist Kara Walker has been making work that weaves together imagery from the antebellum South, the brutality of slavery and racist stereotypes. Best known for her use of the cut-paper silhouette, she transforms the genteel eighteenth-century portrait medium into stark, haunting tableaux. Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated) is a series of fifteen prints based on the two-volume anthology published in 1866. To create her prints, Walker enlarged select illustrations and then overlaid them with large stenciled figures. The shadowy images visually disrupt the original scenes and suffuse them with traumatic scenarios left out of the official record. Mangled and grotesque figures escape the boundaries of the anthology’s pictures, expanding into the margins and the space of real life. This exhibition follows the Museum’s annual theme of Advancing Women, highlighting women artists and makers through exhibitions and programming for all of 2020, inspired by the centenary of women’s suffrage in the United States. In addition to the Kara Walker exhibition, visitors will find a new Antigravity installation by Elaine K. Ng that welcomes them at the front door. On the second floor, indigenous women artists are featured in both Treasures of Haudenosaunee Beadwork and Three Generations: Pablita Velarde, Helen Hardin and Margarete Bagshaw.

The Corning Museum of Glass will also reopen on Wednesday with similar safety guidelines.