Baby Café to re-open Jan. 24 in Corning

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Baby Café will re-open from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 24 at its new location in the East Corning Medical Office Building Conference Room, 3 Guthrie Drive, Corning.

The café will be open from 9-11 a.m. every Friday and offer moms and their children a chance to socialize, get free breastfeeding help, and receive free snacks, diapers and charm bracelets.

Café-attendees do not need to be patients of Guthrie services.

The Baby Café is sponsored by the Steuben County Public Health department, ProAction WIC and Healthy Families Steuben.

For more information on the Baby Cafe in Corning, call Steuben Public Health at (607) 664-2438. For more information on the national organization go to http://babycafeusa.org/what-is-a-baby-cafe.html