Bath, Corning PD arrest man on eight drug charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department, with the assistance of the Corning Police Department, arrested Brendan R. Wentling, 27, on two different Steuben County Superior Court warrants of arrest.

The warrants allege that Wentling sold controlled substances consisting of methamphetamine and heroin in the Village of Bath during the fall of 2019.

The charges are two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

The investigation consisted of the Bath Police Department, Corning Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney Investigators.

Wentling was arraigned in Steuben County Court the same day and released without bail.