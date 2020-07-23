Bridge Street Bridge temporarily closing Friday morning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bridge Street Bridge in Corning will be temporarily closed on Friday, July 24 from 4 a.m. to approximately 8 a.m., according to the city.
The City’s Public Works Department, Department of Environmental Conservation, and Fire Department will be installing temporary flood control devices on the bridge for the potential of future flooding.
