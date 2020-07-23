Bridge Street Bridge temporarily closing Friday morning

Corning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bridge Street Bridge

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bridge Street Bridge in Corning will be temporarily closed on Friday, July 24 from 4 a.m. to approximately 8 a.m., according to the city.

The City’s Public Works Department, Department of Environmental Conservation, and Fire Department will be installing temporary flood control devices on the bridge for the potential of future flooding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator