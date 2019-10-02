Bridge Street Bridge to temporarily reopen for Wineglass Weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bridge Street Bridge is finally reopening, but only for this weekend.

Closed for steel repairs and repainting in April, the bridge will temporarily reopen for Wineglass Weekend from Friday, Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

The bridge will close again after Monday, and is scheduled to reopen once construction finishes on Oct. 31.

This is the first time the bridge has undergone major rehabilitation in 20 years

The project will cost about $5 million with a large portion funded by New York State and the Department of Transportation grants. The remaining will be paid for by the City of Corning.

A full list of road closures for Wineglass Weekend can be found here.