Cabin Fever 2020 taking over downtown Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As the weather begins to warm after a long winter, community members are welcomed to the first major outdoor event of the season: Corning’s Cabin Fever 2020.

This year’s event will be on Friday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m. with drink samples, live music, and food in Corning’s Gaffer District. Tickets are $15 if ordered in advance online or $20 the night of the event. A ticket includes a collectible wine/beer glass.

Visitors aged 21 and older can sample drinks from across the region and designated drivers can get special deals.

You can check-in at three locations:

Information Center of Corning | 1 West Market Street

Radisson Hotel Corning | 125 Denison Parkway East

Carey’s Brewhouse | 58 Bridge Street

MARKET STREET BUSINESS HOSTS:

Block 1 (Radisson to Cedar Street):

• Radisson Hotel Corning 125 E. Denison Pkwy. | WAGNER VINEYARDS/WAGNER VALLEY BREWING | Water, soda, coffee, tea for DD

• Maley’s Pub 92 E. Market St. | MAYERS LAKE ONTARIO WINERY

• Pip’s Squeak 96 E. Market St. | IDOL RIDGE WINERY

• Pip’s Boutique 89 E. Market St. | MERRITT ESTATE WINERY | $5 Pip’s Buck for DD

• Strands Salon 77 E. Market St. | MILES WINE CELLARS

• VOLO 74 E. Market St. | LUCKY HARE BREWING

• Gustin’s Gallery 71 E. Market St. | ZUGIBE VINEYARDS

• Marich Music 62 E. Market St. | HORSEHEADS BREWING | Free kazoo for DD

• Market Street Coffee & Tea 61 E. Market St. | KROOKED TUSKER DISTILLERY | DD will receive one free hot beverage (coffee, tea or hot chocolate)

Block 2 (Cedar to Pine Street):

• Pure Design 39 E. Market St. | KEUKA CRAFT CIDERS | Free $10 Pure Design gift card for DD

• Kids Rockwell 36 E. Market St. | UPSTATE BREWING | Giveaway for DD‒no purchase necessary

• Liquid Shoes Brewing 26 E. Market St. | CIDER CREEK HARD CIDER

• Elmira Savings Bank 19 E. Market St. | CASTEL GRISCH WINERY

• Connors Mercantile 16 E. Market St. | DOMAINE LESEURRE WINERY| A Chocolate Truffle for DD

• Laurabelle’s A Scratch Bakery 12 E. Market St. | LAKEWOOD VINEYARDS | Free hot chocolate for DD

Block 3 (Pine to Wall Street):

• Bella Capelli 28 W. Market St. | SOUTHERN TIER DISTILLING

• Confluence Running 32 W. Market St. | IRON FLAMINGO BREWERY

Block 4 (Wall to Chestnut):

• Market Street Brewing Co. & Restaurant 63 W. Market St. | Tastings from our in-house brewery | Unlimited free coffee, tea or hot chocolate for DD

• Burgers and Beers of Corning 58 W. Market St. | Free fountain beverage, coffee or tea for DD

• Sorge’s Restaurant 68 W. Market St. | CASA LARGA VINEYARDS | Free Cannoli for DD

• Vitrix Hot Glass Studio 77 W. Market St. | VICTORIANBURG WINE ESTATE | $5 Gift Certificate for DD

• Oak’s Sports Bar 96 W. Market St. | HAZLITT 1852 VINEYARDS & SOUTHERN TIER BREWING | Free soda or water for DD

Block 5 (Chestnut to Bridge Street):

• Bottles & Corks 130 W. Market St. | FULKERSON WINERY | Free $5 gift card for DD

NORTHSIDE BUSINESS HOSTS:

Riverside Drive:

• Hilton Garden Inn 23 Riverside Dr. | MOUNTAIN TOP DISTILLERY | Free non-alcoholic beverage & snacks for DD

Bridge Street:

• Kaleidoscope Society 44 Bridge St. | THE FARMHOUSE BREWERY

• Carey’s Brew House 58 Bridge St. | 1911 HARD CIDERS | Loaded french fries with our “Almost Too Hot Chili” topped with cheese for DD

Pulteney Street:

• Glow Beauty Boutique 9 E. Pulteney St. | SILVER THREAD VINEYARD

• Your CBD Store 39 E. Pulteney St. Bridge St. | We will have complimentary beverages (water, coffee, and hot chocolate). All DDs will receive 10% off their entire purchase. We will also have small gift bags for DDs with a stress ball, a 10% off coupon for their next visit, a sticker, and some free samples.

CABIN FEVER NIGHT PROMOTIONS AND SPECIALS:

• Radisson Hotel Corning 125 E. Denison Pkwy. | Happy hour all night! Drink Specials and buy one, get one 1/2 off appetizers & snacks

• Maley’s Pub 92 E. Market St. | Happy hour specials

• Pip’s Squeak 96 E. Market St. | Kid-friendly snacks & drinks

• Pip’s Boutique 89 E. Market St. | In-store sales

• Strands Salon 77 E. Market St. | 20% off All Retail during the event & prize drawing with a filled-out entry form

• Gustin’s Gallery 71 E. Market St. | Live music by Chad Taggart

• Marich Music 62 E. Market St. | Live music 5-8pm: Ken Sherwood 5-6pm, Horse Stories 6-8pm

• Pure Design 39 E. Market St. | 20% off All Beer and Wine Related Merchandise. Does not include previously marked down items

• Kids Rockwell 36 E. Market St. | LIght snacks will be served

• Liquid Shoes Brewing 26 E. Market St. | We will be offering tastings of our newest IPA & our stout

• Connors Mercantile 16 E. Market St. | Gourmet food sampling, 25% off all gourmet food

• Burgers & Beers of Corning 58 W. Market St. | Alcoholic beverage: Cherry Screwdriver

• Market Street Brewing Co. & Restaurant 63 W. Market St. | free warm brownie dessert with the purchase of an entree

• Oak’s Sports Bar 96 W. Market St. | Live music

• Bottles & Corks 130 W. Market St. | 10% off NY wine all weekend long

• Hilton Garden Inn 23 Riverside Dr. | Appetizer specials in the restaurant

• Glow Beauty Boutique 9 E. Pulteney St. | 10% of the boutique and $15 off any services booked that night for a future date totaling $80 or more

• Your CBD Store 39 E. Pulteney St. | We will have free samples of our products available. We will have a storewide sale: buy one item get one item (of equal or lesser value) 10% off