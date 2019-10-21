Cameron man arrested for threatening an officer with a knife

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Andrew Mastin of Cameron, New York was arrested by the Corning Police Department after he allegedly brandished a knife at a police officer and threatened a woman inside a convenience store.

According to police, Mastin entered a convenience store and threatened a female who had taken money out of an ATM with a “dangerous instrument.”

Corning City Police Officers located Mastin walking in the area of West Denison Parkway and Walnut Street. Mastin allegedly pulled a knife from his waistband and physically menaced a Corning Police officer as she was making her approach towards him.

The officer persuaded Mastin from brandishing the knife, and he was taken into custody by the Corning Officers without further incident.

Mastin has been charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, and one count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, Menacing a Police Officer, Menacing in the Second Degree, Violation of Probation Warrant from Bath Village Court.

Mastin was turned over to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on a violation of probation warrant and taken to the Steuben County Jail without bail.

Mastin will appear in Corning City Court at a later date.