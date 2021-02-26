Campbell-Savona Central School District names new superintendent

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Campbell-Savona Central School District Board of Education has selected Ann Meccariello as the new superintendent of schools. Meccariello was appointed as assistant superintendent at the February 25 Board of Education meeting, effective April 1.

She will work with Superintendent Kathy Hagenbuch during a transition period and will assume the superintendent position on May 1.

Meccariello taught English at Worcester Central School from 1993-1998 and at Cooperstown Central School from 1998-2015. She was appointed Elementary School Principal at Cooperstown in 2015. She was named to her current position as the district’s Junior/Senior High School Principal in July 2020.

Meccariello earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary English Education at Niagara University and a master’s degree in Education in Secondary English from SUNY Oneonta. She received school building and district leader certification from Niagara University.

“We are confident in the culture that we’ve built in our district and we feel that Ann is the best fit for that culture,” said Board of Education President Shawn Corey. “We have a solid foundation here at Campbell-Savona, and we believe that Ann’s experience and tools will help us continue to move forward.”

“From the moment I saw the Superintendent of Schools position posted for Campbell-Savona, I knew that I was very interested in becoming a Panther,” said Meccariello. “Campbell-Savona is a strong, community-centered district that offers rigorous and relevant opportunities for its students. This mission aligns beautifully with my educational philosophy. I am honored to have been chosen as the next Superintendent of Campbell-Savona Central School and I look forward to meeting and working with all members of the community.”